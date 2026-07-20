Western Australia scientists conduct surveys to study rock lobster survival in shallow waters

Scientists from the Western Australia Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) are learning more about the growth and survival of juvenile rock lobsters through shallow water surveys in Western Australia.

The new research, funded through the Western Rock Lobster Council’s partnership agreement with the Fisheries Research and Development Corporation, is focused on forecasting recruitment of western rock lobsters, which the DPIRD said is crucial for assessing the stock in the West Coast Rock Lobster Managed Fishery.

Puerulus monitoring in WA was first undertaken in the late 1960s. Annual monitoring has enabled prediction of the abundance of legal-sized lobsters three to four years in advance, in addition to helping pro-active management in the fishery.