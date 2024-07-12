VESSEL REVIEW | Protector IV – Research and patrol catamaran for UK inshore fisheries authority

The UK’s Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (Eastern IFCA) has taken delivery of a locally built catamaran built for research and patrol duties. Named Protector IV, the newbuild will be used for inshore fisheries protection patrols and surveys from Haile Sand Fort in the north to Felixstowe in the south, encompassing the counties of Lincolnshire, Norfolk, and Suffolk, extending a further six nautical miles from their coastlines.

The vessel has an LOA of 16.2 metres (53.1 feet) and a beam of 6.5 metres (21 feet). Two Volvo Penta D8 IMO Tier III-compliant engines deliver a top speed of 22 knots and a service speed of 18 knots. The high speed makes the catamaran suitable for patrols, particularly those that require fisheries officials to cover more areas within the same timeframe.