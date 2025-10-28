VESSEL REVIEW | Goldbutt – Coastal fisheries surveillance boat to be deployed off northeastern Germany
The State Office for Agriculture, Food Safety and Fisheries of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (LALLF) in northeastern Germany recently welcomed a new fisheries surveillance boat into service.
Designed and built by Tamsen Maritim of Rostock, the all-aluminium vessel has been named Goldbutt after the alternate German name for P. platessa, or European plaice, which is abundant in Northern German waters.
Capable of fast transits
Goldbutt measures 17.3 by 4.9 metres (56.8 by 16 feet) and can be crewed by three to six people. Two 588kW (789hp) engines will propel the boat to speeds of up to 30 knots, permitting rapid response to situations requiring enforcement or intervention.
A draught of only one metre (3.3 feet) will enable the vessel to also operate in shallower waters.
Designed for all-weather use
The hull incorporates a wave-piercing bow for smoother navigation even at high operating speeds.
Reverse-angled windscreens help reduce glare as seen from the helm station. These also enable the crew to minimise dependence on wipers when navigating in inclement weather or heavy seas.
The wheelhouse electronics include two Furuno radars while the stern has a ramp for the launch and recovery of a small boat for use by the crew during interceptions and boardings of other vessels.
Part of a fleet upgrade program
Goldbutt has replaced a similarly named fisheries surveillance vessel that had been in service from 1997 to 2024.
The LALLF will operate the new fisheries surveillance boat out of its base in Sassnitz. It will primarily be tasked with monitoring of both commercial and recreational fishing vessels in the coastal waters of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.