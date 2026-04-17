VESSEL REVIEW | China Fishery Administration 33233 – Fisheries enforcement vessel with secondary research support roles
The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently took delivery of a new fisheries enforcement vessel built by Jianglong Shipbuilding.
China Fishery Administration 33233 (中国渔政33233; Zhongguo Yuzheng 33233) has an LOA of 43.5 metres (143 feet), a beam of 6.5 metres (21 feet), a displacement of 200 tons, and two main engines that drive propellers to deliver a top speed of 22 knots.
The vessel is optimised for operation on coastal and inter-island routes, thus expanding her coverage when conducting fisheries patrols and inspections.
Outfitted for continuous marine surveillance
The vessel is equipped with optoelectronic devices, surveillance cameras, scientific monitoring systems, and remote conferencing systems for real-time video interaction.
Onboard facilities include a conference room and a mess, enabling operation in offshore waters for sustained periods.
Can also undertake environmental protection and offshore energy support
In addition to performing fisheries enforcement and inspection duties, the vessel can also be used for pollution response and as a support platform for research activities and activities in the offshore energy industry.
China Fishery Administration 33233 will be deployed primarily in the waters around the Zhoushan Islands in Zhejiang province.