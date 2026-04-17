VESSEL REVIEW | China Fishery Administration 33233 – Fisheries enforcement vessel with secondary research support roles

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently took delivery of a new fisheries enforcement vessel built by Jianglong Shipbuilding.

China Fishery Administration 33233 (中国渔政33233; Zhongguo Yuzheng 33233) has an LOA of 43.5 metres (143 feet), a beam of 6.5 metres (21 feet), a displacement of 200 tons, and two main engines that drive propellers to deliver a top speed of 22 knots.

The vessel is optimised for operation on coastal and inter-island routes, thus expanding her coverage when conducting fisheries patrols and inspections.