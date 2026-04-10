VESSEL REVIEW | China Fishery Administration 33069 – Chinese fisheries patrol vessel with secondary emergency response functions

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently took delivery of a new fisheries enforcement vessel built by Jianglong Shipbuilding.

China Fishery Administration 33069 (中国渔政33069; Zhongguo Yuzheng 33069) has steel-aluminium composite construction, an LOA of 65.8 metres (216 feet), a beam of nine metres (30 feet), a depth of 4.8 metres (16 feet), and a displacement of 600 tons.

Her dimensions make her the largest fisheries enforcement vessel in operation off the port city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang province.