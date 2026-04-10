VESSEL REVIEW | China Fishery Administration 33069 – Chinese fisheries patrol vessel with secondary emergency response functions
The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently took delivery of a new fisheries enforcement vessel built by Jianglong Shipbuilding.
China Fishery Administration 33069 (中国渔政33069; Zhongguo Yuzheng 33069) has steel-aluminium composite construction, an LOA of 65.8 metres (216 feet), a beam of nine metres (30 feet), a depth of 4.8 metres (16 feet), and a displacement of 600 tons.
Her dimensions make her the largest fisheries enforcement vessel in operation off the port city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang province.
Capable of pursuits and fast transits
Four main engines drive propellers to deliver a speed of 25 knots. Thanks to her hull design, the vessel can easily navigate at higher speeds even in extreme offshore conditions.
To expand the vessel’s emergency response capabilities, space has been incorporated for two small fast aluminium boats capable of reaching 40 knots.
Outfitted for command and control use
The vessel features systems for engine room automation and comprehensive monitoring. The latter enables her to operate as a command and control platform that incorporates data collected by various sensors, both onboard and shore-based.
She is also suitable for other roles such as pollution response, search and rescue, and pursuit of suspect vessels.