VESSEL REVIEW | China Fishery Administration 21099 – China's new fisheries patrol vessel to be operated in Yellow Sea
The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) recently took delivery of a new high-speed fisheries enforcement vessel built locally by Changzhou FRP Shipyard.
China Fishery Administration 21099 (中国渔政21099; Zhongguo Yuzheng 21099) was designed by the Wuhan Yangtze River Ship Design Institute. She will be operated by MARA as both a maritime law enforcement vessel and a command and control (C&C) platform directing other assets.
Improved stability and durability coupled with lightweight construction
The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 21 metres (69 feet), and waterjet propulsion that delivers speeds of up to 36 knots. Changzhou FRP said the vessel’s lightweight aluminium construction ensures stability, durability, and improved resistance to corrosion.
To aid in her C&C function, the vessel relies on an electronics suite that includes satellite communications gear, radar and other sensors that permit monitoring in real time, and an integrated ship-to-shore command link.
Built with secondary emergency response capability
The wheelhouse has forward-leaning windscreens to help reduce glare and to minimise the use of wipers when underway in rough seas or during periods of bad weather.
The vessel will also have secondary disaster response and search and rescue (SAR) functions. The wheelhouse therefore also has ample space to accommodate a stretcher and a liferaft for use during SAR operations.
China Fishery Administration 21099 will be operated in coastal waters.
The vessel’s primary area of responsibility will be off Liaoning province, particularly within the 34,000 square kilometres (13,000 square miles) that span the northern Yellow Sea and Bohai Bay.