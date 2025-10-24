VESSEL REVIEW | China Fishery Administration 21099 – China's new fisheries patrol vessel to be operated in Yellow Sea

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) recently took delivery of a new high-speed fisheries enforcement vessel built locally by Changzhou FRP Shipyard.

China Fishery Administration 21099 (中国渔政21099; Zhongguo Yuzheng 21099) was designed by the Wuhan Yangtze River Ship Design Institute. She will be operated by MARA as both a maritime law enforcement vessel and a command and control (C&C) platform directing other assets.