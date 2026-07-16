VESSEL REVIEW | Amakusa – Waterjet-powered patrol boat for fisheries enforcement in Japanese waters

A new fisheries patrol boat has been delivered to the Fisheries Enforcement Office of Kumamoto Prefecture on Japan’s Kyushu Island.

Built by Japan Marine United, Amakusa (あまくさ) features a “step bow” design and a hull shape that helps ensure safe navigation even at high speeds.

The vessel was designed to be able to withstand harsh sea conditions typically encountered in Kumamoto Prefecture’s offshore waters, particularly the Ariake and Yatsushiro Seas.