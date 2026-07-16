VESSEL REVIEW | Amakusa – Waterjet-powered patrol boat for fisheries enforcement in Japanese waters
A new fisheries patrol boat has been delivered to the Fisheries Enforcement Office of Kumamoto Prefecture on Japan’s Kyushu Island.
Built by Japan Marine United, Amakusa (あまくさ) features a “step bow” design and a hull shape that helps ensure safe navigation even at high speeds.
The vessel was designed to be able to withstand harsh sea conditions typically encountered in Kumamoto Prefecture’s offshore waters, particularly the Ariake and Yatsushiro Seas.
Proven diesel propulsion delivering high speeds for interceptions
Amakusa was developed in response to the prefecture’s increased need for fisheries patrols. With resource depletion leading to a decline in fishery production in the region, more enforcement patrols are required to reduce the risk of losses, particularly those losses resulting from continuing illegal fishing and poaching.
The vessel has an aluminium hull, an LOA of 28.6 metres (93.8 feet), a moulded beam of 5.5 metres (18 feet), a draught of only one metre (three feet), a depth of 2.75 metres (nine feet), a gross tonnage of 68, and space for nine crewmembers.
Two MTU 16V2000M96 four-stroke diesel engines drive waterjets to deliver a cruising speed of 35 knots, making the boat ideal for interception.
One part of a hybrid manned/unmanned enforcement fleet
Although not a warship, the boat is painted in grey instead of white (as is the case with most non-naval, government-operated ships) to make her less visible to illegal fishing vessels, thereby minimising the risk of detection during patrols.
Amakusa is one of two vessels operated by the Kumamoto Prefectural Fisheries Enforcement Office, the other being the 110GT Aso. These vessels will be complemented by drones in conducting fisheries enforcement patrols.
The vessel is homeported at Misumi on Kyushu.