US to restore commercial fishing in select Pacific marine monuments

US President Donald Trump signed an executive proclamation on June 11 to reopen select Pacific Ocean marine monuments to commercial fishing.

The action aims to increase economic opportunities for domestic fishers by allowing US-flagged vessels back into these protected waters.

Previously, restrictions in these waters forced domestic vessels to operate further offshore in international territory, where they competed against foreign fleets. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated that the decision follows direct feedback from the domestic fishing industry.