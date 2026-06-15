US to restore commercial fishing in select Pacific marine monuments

US President Donald Trump signed an executive proclamation on June 11 to reopen select Pacific Ocean marine monuments to commercial fishing.
The action aims to increase economic opportunities for domestic fishers by allowing US-flagged vessels back into these protected waters.
Previously, restrictions in these waters forced domestic vessels to operate further offshore in international territory, where they competed against foreign fleets. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated that the decision follows direct feedback from the domestic fishing industry.
"By restoring commercial fishing in the remote Pacific, we are creating new economic opportunity for coastal communities and restoring US seafood competitiveness," said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
The restored zones include the islands unit of the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument, alongside areas beyond 50 nautical miles (93 kilometres) in the Mau and Ho‘omalu zones of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.
Fishermen will also regain access to waters between 12 nautical miles (22 kilometres) and 50 nautical miles (93 kilometres) surrounding Rose Atoll within the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument.
NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs expressed support for the policy, noting that the measure will increase the availability of domestic seafood.
"Restoring commercial fishing access to these vital areas reflects the continued commitment of this Administration to American fisheries, which are built on the foundation of rigorous science, robust monitoring, strong enforcement, and the daily commitment of our dedicated fishermen," Jacobs said.
The federal agency stated that its National Marine Fisheries Service plans to balance monument ecosystem management with commercial fishing activities.