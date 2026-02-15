US pushes fisheries tech at APEC amid China rivalry

The Trump administration is promoting artificial intelligence exports and maritime surveillance technology at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in southern China this week, as Washington seeks to counter Beijing’s technological and maritime influence.

The initiatives come ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected visit to China in April and China’s hosting of APEC’s annual leaders’ summit in Shenzhen in November, events likely to spotlight intensifying US-China competition over technology and economic influence across the Asia-Pacific.

The United States is using APEC to promote American private-sector technologies designed to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, which Washington says threatens food security and maritime sovereignty in parts of the Pacific.

Ruth Perry, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, said on Tuesday China’s 18,000-strong distant-water fleet posed enforcement challenges for smaller coastal states.