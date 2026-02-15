US pushes fisheries tech at APEC amid China rivalry

The Trump administration is promoting artificial intelligence exports and maritime surveillance technology at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in southern China this week, as Washington seeks to counter Beijing’s technological and maritime influence.
The initiatives come ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected visit to China in April and China’s hosting of APEC’s annual leaders’ summit in Shenzhen in November, events likely to spotlight intensifying US-China competition over technology and economic influence across the Asia-Pacific.
The United States is using APEC to promote American private-sector technologies designed to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, which Washington says threatens food security and maritime sovereignty in parts of the Pacific.
Ruth Perry, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, said on Tuesday China’s 18,000-strong distant-water fleet posed enforcement challenges for smaller coastal states.
“Many countries are negatively impacted and China is a perpetrator…the size of the fleet can’t be ignored across the Pacific,” Perry told Reuters, noting reports that suggest an unusual level of state coordination among its actions.
Perry said US companies were developing technologies including satellite vessel tracking, artificial intelligence-based analytics, acoustic detection systems and sensor-equipped ocean buoys to help governments monitor fishing activity.
Illegal fishing is frequently linked to other transnational crimes including forced labour, trafficking and smuggling, Perry said.
Perry noted that China's revised Fisheries Law is due to take effect from May. “They’re saying all the right things and we want to see if they’re going to follow through with those actions.”
