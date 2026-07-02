US cuts fisheries red tape to open Georges Bank to scallop fishing

The United States is lowering regulatory burdens on fisheries including opening up the northern edge of New England's Georges Bank to scallop fishing, White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro said on Thursday.

The two actions came out of an Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and scallop fishermen and are part of a larger effort to revitalise the US seafood sector, Navarro said.

The moves follow an April 2025 executive order from Trump aimed at increasing domestic seafood production by directing the Commerce Department to loosen regulations and by opening up marine monuments to commercial fishing.