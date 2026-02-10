US Congress urged to reject industrial fish farm legislation

More than 420 organisations and businesses have petitioned US Congress to reject the Marine Aquaculture Research for America Act of 2025, according to a joint letter delivered on February 4. The groups asserted that the legislation would permit industrial-scale fish farms in federal ocean waters for the first time.

These federal waters extend from approximately three miles (4.8 kilometres) to more than 200 miles (321.9 kilometres) offshore. The North American Marine Alliance noted that these areas currently support commercial fishing communities and marine ecosystems.

The letter was addressed to leaders of the House Committee on Natural Resources and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. Signatories argued that the bill establishes a pathway to commercial production while authorising long-term leases in public waters.

Critics of the legislation highlighted risks associated with open-ocean fish farming, such as the use of fishmeal made from wild-caught forage fish. Facilities also release untreated waste directly into surrounding waters, the letter stated.