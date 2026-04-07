US Coast Guard seizes over $65,000 in unreported pollock roe in Dutch Harbor, Alaska

The crew of the US Coast Guard national security cutter USCGC Waesche seized approximately 5.4 tonnes of unreported pollock roe, valued at over US$65,000, after uncovering significant violations of federal fishing regulations aboard the catcher-processor vessel Northern Eagle.

The boarding occurred approximately 15 nautical miles north of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, on March 26.

It was initiated based on reasonable suspicion of a significant living marine resources (LMR) violation, following a pre-boarding audit by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement (OLE), which revealed major discrepancies between the vessel’s production reports and electronic logbook.