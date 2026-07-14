UK's bluefin tuna fishery opens for 2026

The bluefin tuna fishing season has opened in parts of the UK, giving authorised commercial and permitted recreational fishers the opportunity to fish for bluefin tuna.

Starting from Monday, July 13, authorised UK commercial vessels can target bluefin tuna in English, Welsh and Scottish waters. Also, permitted recreational catch and release vessels, administered by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO), can fish for bluefin tuna within English waters.

MMO said the opportunities for commercial fishermen to land bluefin tuna for sale, and for recreational anglers to catch and release the fish, have increased significantly this year following successful negotiations to boost the UK’s quota for the species.