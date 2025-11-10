UK seafood industry urged to stay updated on new EU processing guidelines

Many more UK businesses are now expected to have to complete processing statements as a result of changes to import controls being introduced by the EU in the New Year, according to the UK Marine Management Organisation (MMO).
The changes to processing statement requirements are part of wider changes to the EU illegal unreported and unregulated fishing regulations. As part of these updates, there will be changes for storage documents, to be named non-manipulation documents, and catch certificates.
The MMO said that without correct documentation, seafood exports from the UK may be delayed or stopped altogether, so businesses need to check now whether their operations will fall under the new processing definition.
The MMO has been urging all sectors of the seafood industry to check out its frequently asked questions guidance to assess whether the changes to processing statements will apply to them.
To keep exports flowing smoothy, the MMO is updating the fish export service to ensure the IT system can provide enhanced processing statements, catch certificates, and other documentation required by the EU from January 10, 2026.
For processing, businesses will be affected if their goods are caught and landed by a UK vessel and then processed in the UK before export.
The MMO said the definition of processing has been expanded to mean any seafood that has been cut, filleted, canned, smoked, salted, cooked, pickled, dried, or otherwise prepared for market. Fish that has only been frozen and/or packed will not require a processing statement.
Processing statements will also need to show the weights of each type of seafood that has contributed to each processed product.