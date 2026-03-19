UK scientists say new research on salmon louse larvae could better inform parasite control strategies

Researchers at the University of Stirling in the UK said that a new study could better inform strategies to control salmon lice, after major differences in the secretions the parasite produces as larvae have been uncovered.

Like other parasites, such as mosquitoes and ticks, salmon lice secrete substances from their glands, which make it easier for them to feed or evade their host’s immune system.

The study, led by PhD researcher Alexander Dindial alongside colleagues Professor James Bron and Dr Sean Monaghan at Stirling’s Institute of Aquaculture, in collaboration with Moredun Research Institute’s Kevin McLean, compared secretory proteins released by infectious young, larval stage, salmon lice (copepodids) with those found in adult lice.