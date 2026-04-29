UK MPs propose framework to rebuild fishing communities' trust

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee of the UK Parliament recently published a report that outlines how the government can help the UK fishing industry thrive after a number of unforced errors.

The EFRA Committee said its report titled Resetting the relationship with fishing communities highlighted a lack of trust and understanding between fishing communities and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), following the perceived shortcomings of the UK’s agreement of a 12-year reciprocal access deal with the EU.

Fishing communities are concentrated in a small number of seaside towns and cities but are vital to the economies and identities of those places, MPs heard.