UK fishing vessel owner, master sentenced for landing undersize lobsters

The owner and a master of a UK-registered fishing vessel have both been sentenced following a joint enforcement operation and subsequent inspections carried out at the Port of Blyth in 2024 and 2025.

On September 11, 2024, officers from the Marine Management Organisation (MMO), Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) and Northumbria Police conducted a joint compliance patrol at the Port of Blyth following reports that the fishing vessel Andigee was repeatedly landing undersized shellfish.

Officers inspected and measured a total of 250 lobsters seized from the vessel. Of these, 248 were found to be undersized, 28 were egg-bearing , and two had mutilated tails. Only two lobsters were compliant with legislation.