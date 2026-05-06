Suspected illegal foreign fishing vessel apprehended in Torres Strait off Australia

The start of the dry season in Australia has coincided with another apprehension of a foreign fishing vessel (FFV) and its crew by the Australian Border Force (ABF) for alleged illegal fishing in the Torres Strait.
On Saturday, May 2, as part of Operation Broadstaff, the ABF vessel ABFC Storm Bay intercepted a suspected FFV at Mount Adolphus Island in the Torres Strait.
Officers from Storm Bay boarded the vessel where evidence of fisheries offences were detected. The FFV was intercepted before any marine life was caught.
Following consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), ABF officers determined that apprehension was the appropriate enforcement action.
The crew will be transferred to Darwin, where they will be subject to further investigation by AFMA for suspected offences against the Torres Strait Fisheries Act 1984.
The FFV will be disposed of in accordance with Australian law and relevant environmental and biosecurity guidelines.
Since January 1, 2026, the ABF has intercepted 22 illegal FFVs and seized more than six tonnes of illegally caught sea cucumber.