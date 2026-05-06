Suspected illegal foreign fishing vessel apprehended in Torres Strait off Australia

The start of the dry season in Australia has coincided with another apprehension of a foreign fishing vessel (FFV) and its crew by the Australian Border Force (ABF) for alleged illegal fishing in the Torres Strait.

On Saturday, May 2, as part of Operation Broadstaff, the ABF vessel ABFC Storm Bay intercepted a suspected FFV at Mount Adolphus Island in the Torres Strait.

Officers from Storm Bay boarded the vessel where evidence of fisheries offences were detected. The FFV was intercepted before any marine life was caught.