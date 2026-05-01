Spanish Government approves updated bluefin tuna fishing regulations

The Spanish Government has approved updated regulations for bluefin tuna fishing in the eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean to manage a significant quota increase.

The Council of Ministers confirmed on April 28 that the national fleet will receive an annual allowance of 7,938.81 tonnes until 2028.

This figure represents an increase of 1,155 tonnes compared to 2025 levels following agreements reached at the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas meeting. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food proposed these modifications to ensure the sector can utilise the high economic value of the species.