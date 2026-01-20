Spanish fisheries ministry and fishing sector agree on regulatory flexibilities

Spain's General Secretariat for Fisheries convened a meeting on January 19, 2026, with the National Federation of Fishermen's Guilds and the Spanish Fisheries Confederation (Cepesca) to address implementation challenges regarding Regulation (EU) 2023/2842. The regulation, which came into force on January 10, concerns fisheries control.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and the fishing sector agreed on certain flexibilities to facilitate the application of European Union rules.

Regarding the recording of catches by species from "kilo zero" when amounts are less than 50 kilograms, the General Secretariat for Fisheries stated it will adopt a resolution to establish that, “errors or omissions in the estimation of quantities in the logbook for species with catches of less than 50 kilos will not constitute an infringement,” provided that the landing declaration includes the correct quantities.

The ministry stated it will give specific instructions to the fisheries inspection and control services to implement these provisions.