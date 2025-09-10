Spain reopens Cantabrian anchovy fishery after quota increase

The Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has announced that the Cantabrian and Northwest purse seine fleet can resume its anchovy fishery, following a 1,569-tonne increase in the quota allocated to Spain by the European Commission.

The reopening will allow the recovery of fishing activity, which was halted on August 11 after the fleet exhausted its provisional quota of 718 tonnes.

The new total quota allocated to Spain is now 2,287 tonnes. The measure is expected to provide stability for the sector, particularly for the more than 50 Galician vessels that are the main beneficiaries of this resource.