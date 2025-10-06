Spain offers subsidies for vessel tracking systems on fishing boats

Spain's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food has announced a new line of subsidies for the acquisition and installation of vessel tracking equipment, known as "blue boxes," on fishing vessels measuring 12 to 15 metres in length.
The ministry said the measure is expected to benefit approximately 600 vessels operating in the country's national fishing grounds.
The grants are financed by the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) and are intended to help the fleet comply with new European fishing control regulations.
The new rules, which will come into force on January 10, 2026, extend the requirement for tracking devices to all vessels 12 metres or longer. Previously, only vessels over 15 metres in length were required to have the devices.
To facilitate the adaptation to the new rules, the ministry is offering this line of subsidies, which is specifically aimed at the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises that represent the majority of this fleet segment. The aid will cover the costs of purchasing, installing, and commissioning the tracking equipment.
The application period for the grants is now open and will run until December 1, 2025.