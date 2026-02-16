Spain increases northern mackerel quota for authorised vessels

Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has set an adapted quota of 1,275 tonnes of northern mackerel for mackerel distribution. This allocation is designated for authorised vessels operating in the deep-sea, high-seas, and longline censuses.

The measure is expected to benefit 84 ships with home ports located mainly in Galicia and the Basque Country, according to the ministry. These vessels make up the 300 fleet situated in the northwest Cantabrian Sea.

The General Secretariat for Fisheries secured quota exchanges with other member states to reach this figure. It also applied an interannual flexibility mechanism to transfer unused quota from 2025.