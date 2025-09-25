Shetland fishermen propose cod stock stability measures in response to ICES' "zero catch" advice

The Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) of Scotland has proposed maintaining the 2026 total allowable catch (TAC) for Northern Shelf cod at 2025 levels, in response to ongoing uncertainties in assessments of the stock.

SFA said that advice published earlier this week by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) proposes what it calls an "outrageous ‘zero catch’ for cod quotas" next year, but that the scheme has been marred by procedural delays, technical errors and scientific uncertainties.