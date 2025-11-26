Scottish salmon secures protected status across the EU

The strict geographical designation will be, "the coastal region of mainland Scotland, Western Isles, Orkney, and Shetland Isles," as per the PGI. Only salmon raised in these areas can be sold as "Scottish salmon" in the bloc.

The EU has decided to amend a previously protected name of "Scottish farmed salmon" although packaging will still make it clear that the salmon are farm-raised – and there is no impact on Scottish wild salmon, which is no longer commercially available for consumption.

Salmon Scotland said the protection prevents any attempts in EU countries to describe fish from elsewhere as Scottish.