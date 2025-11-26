Scottish salmon secures protected status across the EU

Scottish salmon has secured protected legal status across the European Union, trade body Salmon Scotland confirmed recently.
Salmon Scotland said the official protected geographical indication (PGI) gives European consumers confidence that they are eating Scottish salmon, which is recognised as a premium product across the continent.
France is the biggest international market for the fish, accounting for more than half of all exports, with sales of £462 million (US$609 million) in 2024.
The European Commission’s labelling decision means that the term "Scottish salmon" has a PGI that aligns with a new UK PGI already in place following Brexit, Salmon Scotland said.
The strict geographical designation will be, "the coastal region of mainland Scotland, Western Isles, Orkney, and Shetland Isles," as per the PGI. Only salmon raised in these areas can be sold as "Scottish salmon" in the bloc.
The EU has decided to amend a previously protected name of "Scottish farmed salmon" although packaging will still make it clear that the salmon are farm-raised – and there is no impact on Scottish wild salmon, which is no longer commercially available for consumption.
Salmon Scotland said the protection prevents any attempts in EU countries to describe fish from elsewhere as Scottish.