Scottish pelagic fishermen respond to increase in landing target

The Chair of the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association (SPFA) has responded to the news that the Scottish Government is to increase its economic link landing target of pelagic fish from 55 per cent to 70 per cent of catches that must be landed into Scottish fish processing factories as opposed to landing abroad where the price paid for the fish is higher.

“It is hugely unwelcome from a catching perspective to intervene again on the landing target when the 55 per cent figure has just been implemented in 2025 and the full impact of which has still to be assessed," said SPFA Chair Richard Williamson.