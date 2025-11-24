Scottish Government publishes new draft fisheries management plans

The Scottish Government has published a series of draft fisheries management plans (FMPs) aimed at securing a sustainable future for demersal fish stocks.
The government said these evidence-based plans set out actions designed to support the delivery of sustainable fisheries for current and future generations and have been developed in collaboration with the fishing sector.
The government has led on the joint development of the 11 proposed FMPs, working in partnership with the other UK administrations.
Demersal fish live and feed on or near the seabed. Last year, they made up 25 per cent of the total value of fish landed by Scottish vessels, with around 157 boats in Scotland mainly fishing for these species.
The plans cover eleven different demersal fish stocks with proposed actions varying for each, however, the overall ambition of each plan is to: harvest demersal stocks sustainably and responsibly; address unnecessary waste and illegal discarding; take steps to minimise the impact of demersal fisheries on the marine environment; and support fishing businesses to continue to deliver economic and cultural benefits for communities.
The consultation will run until March 11, 2026. The government is therefore urging the fishing industry, environmental organisations, and those with an interest in fishing to respond.
Responses to the consultation may be submitted through this link.