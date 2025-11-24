Scottish Government publishes new draft fisheries management plans

The plans cover eleven different demersal fish stocks with proposed actions varying for each, however, the overall ambition of each plan is to: harvest demersal stocks sustainably and responsibly; address unnecessary waste and illegal discarding; take steps to minimise the impact of demersal fisheries on the marine environment; and support fishing businesses to continue to deliver economic and cultural benefits for communities.

The consultation will run until March 11, 2026. The government is therefore urging the fishing industry, environmental organisations, and those with an interest in fishing to respond.

Responses to the consultation may be submitted through this link.