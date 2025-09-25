Scottish Government launches consultation on fish and shellfish farm regulation

The Scottish Government has opened a consultation on proposed changes to how deposits from fish and shellfish farms are regulated, aiming to simplify the consenting process.
At present, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) regulates environmental deposits from farms within three nautical miles of the coast, while the Marine Directorate Licensing Operations Team is responsible for those located between three and 12 nautical miles (six and 22 kilometres).
The consultation proposes that SEPA take over responsibility for deposits across the full zero to 12 nautical mile zone. It also seeks views on amendments to exemptions from marine licence requirements, with the goal of reducing duplication in regulation.
Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon said the proposed changes reflect developments in technology that allow aquaculture sites to be located further offshore.
“The Scottish Government proposes a consistent approach to the regulation and consenting of aquaculture development across the zero to 12 nautical mile zone. This would ensure robust assessment of proposals while providing clarity for the sector,” she said.
The consultation runs until December and the government has encouraged coastal and island communities to contribute their views.