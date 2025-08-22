Scottish fishing leaders demand halt to offshore wind consents

The call for a moratorium is included within SFF’s official responses to two major Scottish Government consultations – the updated offshore wind policy statement and the draft sectoral marine plan for offshore wind energy – with the industry body warning of “significant and long-term negative impacts” on fishing from both.

"This isn’t a plan - it’s a stampede," said Elspeth Macdonald, Chief Executive of SFF. "The government is charging ahead without the faintest idea how to protect the people and places that will be trampled in the rush.