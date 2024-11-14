Scottish fishers' group slams report calling for end to overfishing

"Oceana’s report relies on cherry-picked statements, outdated science, and creative wording, constructing a narrative of gloom and doom that doesn’t reflect the reality of our sustainable practices," SFF said via its social media channels earlier this week.

SFF is referring to a report recently published by non-profit Oceana. The report calls for a "legally binding deadline to end overfishing" as surveys that have been conducted indicate growing public support for stricter catch limits in UK waters.