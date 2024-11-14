Scottish fishers' group slams report calling for end to overfishing
The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) has denounced what it calls "misleading claims being spread by an anti-fishing group" about the UK fishing sector in a report that the federation believes is an attempt to disrupt crucial fisheries quota negotiations for 2025.
"Oceana’s report relies on cherry-picked statements, outdated science, and creative wording, constructing a narrative of gloom and doom that doesn’t reflect the reality of our sustainable practices," SFF said via its social media channels earlier this week.
SFF is referring to a report recently published by non-profit Oceana. The report calls for a "legally binding deadline to end overfishing" as surveys that have been conducted indicate growing public support for stricter catch limits in UK waters.
"Who funds Oceana?" asked SFF Chief Executive Officer Elspeth Macdonald. "Who do they represent? And what gives them the right to undermine policy and negotiations that are critical to the future livelihoods of Scotland’s fishing communities?"
Macdonald continued by saying consumers are aware that over 70 per cent of Scotland's commercially-caught species are sustainable and that fish caught in Scottish waters "has the lowest carbon footprint of almost any food."
The SFF assured that it is committed to working closely with governments "to support fair, practical policies—grounded in facts, not corporately-funded rhetoric."