Scotland secures £540m in 2026 fishing opportunities following negotiations with coastal states

Annual fisheries negotiations with coastal states partners have concluded, with agreement on fishing opportunities worth approximately £540 million (US$740 million) to Scotland in 2026, Marine Scotland said recently.
The total allowable catches (TACs) for 2026 have been set at levels that take into account scientific advice, socioeconomic factors and, where appropriate, TAC constraints to mitigate large increases and decreases, which could negatively impact the industry and markets.
The number of TACs for key Scottish stocks set at or below the maximum sustainable yield and/or headline advice level has remained the same as in 2025.
Trilateral negotiations between the UK, EU and Norway reached an agreement on a package of measures for Northern Shelf cod, which aim to reduce fishing pressure, increase spawning stock biomass, and deliver improvements to existing management.
The TAC was set at a 44 per cent decrease compared to 2025, reflecting the Fmsy [fishing mortality at maximum sustainable yield, ed] catch scenario for the two northern substocks, and headline advice for the southern substock.
Parties agreed to update elements of their respective real time closures schemes, to extend their respective spawning closures, and to introduce provisions limiting how much quota can be caught in EU and UK waters of the southern North Sea. In the longer term, the parties agreed to develop a long-term management strategy (LTMS) for the stock, and to further review management measures within the trilateral cod management working group.
Parties agreed on an LTMS for North Sea herring, alongside a new, single-fleet management model. The TAC for 2026 was set based on the LTMS, at a level of 328,566 tonnes.
The UK will have a start share of 19.3 per cent of the TAC, and in addition will receive a transfer from Norway of 0.2 per cent of the TAC, in return for increased access into UK waters. This means that the UK net share will be 19.5 per cent of the TAC, according to Marine Scotland.
Quotas for the remaining trilateral whitefish stocks were set at levels within the headline advice. Joint actions agreed for the trilateral stocks will be progressed during 2026.
Bilateral negotiations between the UK and the EU concluded with TACs set for over 80 jointly managed stocks, including those in the North Sea and west of Scotland, including key Scottish stocks of nephrops, monkfish, Rockall haddock and cod, and west of Scotland whiting, cod, and haddock.
A suite of management measures and commitments have also been agreed to progress through the UK-EU Specialised Committee on Fisheries in 2026, including for spurdog, skate and rays and ling.
The UK, the Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Norway agreed on a new and enhanced arrangement on mackerel on 16 December. Details of this can be found here. Separate agreements were reached on blue whiting and Atlanto-Scandian (Norwegian Spring Spawning) herring, where the TACs were set in line with headline science advice.
The exchange of fishing opportunities have also been agreed with Norway and Faroe.
The bilateral negotiations between the UK and Norway concluded with an agreement to exchange quota and continue both access agreements that have been in place since 2022. Marine Scotland said these will allow Scottish boats to catch key stocks such as cod, haddock and Atlanto-Scandian herring in Norwegian waters, providing an expected £15 million (US$21 million) in demersal opportunities and £7 million (US$10 million) in pelagic opportunities to the UK.
Bilateral negotiations between the UK and the Faroe Islands also concluded at the end of 2025. The structure of the agreement mirrors previous years with the UK providing the Faroes with quota for Greenland halibut and NAFO 3L cod. The early conclusion of the agreement will allow Scottish vessels to have access to Faroe grounds to fish key stocks of cod, haddock and saithe, worth approximately £4 million (US$5 million) to the UK.
The North-East Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC) annual meeting took place in November. Measures were adopted for stocks including Atlanto-Scandian (Norwegian spring spawning) herring and Rockall haddock, as well as a number of control and enforcement measures.
Measures currently in place at NEAFC can be viewed on the NEAFC website.
Concluded agreements can be found here. Allocations of quotas to individual producer organisations and vessels will be made in the new year.