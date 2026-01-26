Scotland secures £540m in 2026 fishing opportunities following negotiations with coastal states

Annual fisheries negotiations with coastal states partners have concluded, with agreement on fishing opportunities worth approximately £540 million (US$740 million) to Scotland in 2026, Marine Scotland said recently.

The total allowable catches (TACs) for 2026 have been set at levels that take into account scientific advice, socioeconomic factors and, where appropriate, TAC constraints to mitigate large increases and decreases, which could negatively impact the industry and markets.

The number of TACs for key Scottish stocks set at or below the maximum sustainable yield and/or headline advice level has remained the same as in 2025.