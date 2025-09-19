Salmon virus suspected at Mowi salmon farm in Norway
Infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) is suspected at a Mowi-owned and operated sea site in Namsos municipality in Trøndelag, Norway.
The Norwegian Food Safety Authority was notified of the suspicion on September 16, by Mowi Seawater Norway and the diagnostics company Patogen.
The suspicion is based on positive analysis results from samples taken from fish at the Gyltneset sea location.
The authority is now planning an inspection of the facility to take follow-up samples, which will be sent to the veterinary institute for possible confirmation of the disease.
To limit the potential spread of infection, the authority has imposed restrictions on the location, including a ban on moving fish without special permission. If the suspicion is confirmed, the authority may order the evacuation of all or parts of the premises.
The authority stated that in cases where ISA is confirmed, a restriction zone is established to prevent and combat the disease. This zone typically extends approximately 10 to 20 kilometres from the affected site and entails restrictions on maritime traffic in the area.