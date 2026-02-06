Russian state-owned shipbuilder to equip new fishing vessels with locally made satellite monitoring kit

Russian state-owned shipbuilder United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will equip new fishing vessels under construction at its various facilities with domestic satellite terminals as technical control means (TCMs).

The move came following an order from the Russian Ministry of Agriculture that called for fishing vessel operators to cease their reliance on British Inmarsat satellite terminals and to instead transition to domestic satellite terminals as TCMs.

USC will equip 135 vessels with the domestic terminals connected to the Gonets satellite system, which was developed by Russian space agency Roscosmos. These vessels are under various stages of construction and are scheduled to be delivered to their respective owners in the second half of 2026.