Researchers find harmful algae species is not new to South Australian waters

Going back through archived DNA from water samples, scientists have found that the algae species chiefly responsible for South Australia’s persistent harmful algal bloom has been present for at least a decade.

The coastline of South Australia has been affected for nearly a year by an unprecedented harmful algal bloom that has led to the deaths of millions of fish and sharks, impacted marine mammals and birds, and affected the health of some people.

The origins of this event have been the topic of intense discussion and investigation among both the public and the scientific community.