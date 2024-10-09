Public feedback sought on demersal fisheries management off England and Wales
The UK Marine Management Organisation (MMO) has launched an online survey to seek views on future management of demersal fisheries in the Celtic Sea and Western Channel.
The MMO is leading development of the Celtic Sea and Western Channel demersal Fisheries Management Plan (FMP), which covers demersal stocks in English and Welsh waters in ICES areas 7e, 7f, 7g, and 7h.
The FMP covers demersal species such as pollock, cod, monkfish/anglerfish, nephrops, and skates and rays.
This online survey will help improve the MMO's understanding of the fisheries, including gaps in data, current issues, and potential future management measures.
This survey will close on January 31, 2025. Data collected from respondents will be used in the development of the FMP, which will subsequently go to public consultation and is due to be published by the end of 2025.
Anonymised and combined responses to the survey will be summarised with the published FMP documents. Interested parties may read the privacy notice that explains how respondents' data will be collected, stored, and used.
The FMP team may be contacted via email at FMP@marinemanagement.org.uk for further information on the FMP.