Public feedback sought on demersal fisheries management off England and Wales

The MMO is leading development of the Celtic Sea and Western Channel demersal Fisheries Management Plan (FMP), which covers demersal stocks in English and Welsh waters in ICES areas 7e, 7f, 7g, and 7h.

The FMP covers demersal species such as pollock, cod, monkfish/anglerfish, nephrops, and skates and rays.

This online survey will help improve the MMO's understanding of the fisheries, including gaps in data, current issues, and potential future management measures.