This view is held by IWMC World Conservation Trust, an international organization that attended the 69th biennial meeting of the International Whaling Commission (IWC69) as an observer from Sunday, September 22 to Friday, September 27 in Lima, where the feasibility and potential approval of the sanctuary were reassessed.

Eugene Lapointe, President of IWMC World Conservation Trust, warns that while the sanctuary focuses on whales, the restrictions it would impose on the designated area could negatively impact other marine resource uses, particularly local fisheries that have long played a role in promoting regional food security. He cites the example of Oldepesca, a key player in this regard.