Philippine officials confirm Chinese use of cyanide for fishing near disputed shoal

The Philippine National Security Council (NSC) has confirmed the seizure of cyanide from Chinese boats that had been discovered operating in the disputed Spratly Islands.

In a press briefing on Monday, April 13, NSC Spokesperson Cornelio Valencia Jr. confirmed that the Philippine Navy seized bottles that contained the highly toxic chemical on two separate occasions in 2025.

Both seizures occurred near the grounded Philippine Navy landing ship BRP Sierra Madre, which was deliberately grounded on Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 and has since remained there as a forward outpost to support Manila's territorial claim in the area.