Philippine officials confirm Chinese use of cyanide for fishing near disputed shoal

The Philippine National Security Council (NSC) has confirmed the seizure of cyanide from Chinese boats that had been discovered operating in the disputed Spratly Islands.
In a press briefing on Monday, April 13, NSC Spokesperson Cornelio Valencia Jr. confirmed that the Philippine Navy seized bottles that contained the highly toxic chemical on two separate occasions in 2025.
Both seizures occurred near the grounded Philippine Navy landing ship BRP Sierra Madre, which was deliberately grounded on Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 and has since remained there as a forward outpost to support Manila's territorial claim in the area.
The bottles were turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation, which later said that the laboratory tests confirmed the presence of cyanide.
Valencia said that cyanide has often been used for fishing despite the compound's severe and damaging effects on human health and marine life, including the coral reefs that line the shoal.
The NSC said the Chinese vessels' use of the chemical for fishing was, "irresponsible and unacceptable."
The council has also called on the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard to extend patrol coverage of the disputed waters and to prevent further damage to the area's marine environment.