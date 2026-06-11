Peruvian authorities extend fishing ban indefinitely due to El Nino

Under ongoing coastal El Niño conditions, Peruvian authorities have extended a fishing ban spanning from the northern limit of the maritime domain of Peru to 16°00′S.
The suspension, which was previously scheduled to end on June 10, does not currently have a set termination date.
The Vice-Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture explained that the restriction could be lifted fully, partially, or gradually based on updated scientific assessments from IMARPE.
Repeated suspensions have been triggered by concerns over warm ocean waters and a high proportion of juvenile fish, which suggest the biomass remains present but widely dispersed.
Noting the global impact of these local measures, IFFO Market Director Enrico Bachis highlighted the significance of the South American nation to the sector. "Peru accounts for a large share of global fishmeal and fish oil supply, implying that disruptions quickly tighten availability," Bachis stated.
Data from the marine ingredients body showed that global fishmeal production in April fell 21 per cent year on year, whilst cumulative output declined by 26 per cent compared to 2025.
Although the US proved a major exception to this downward trend, Denmark, Norway, and several African nations suffered the sharpest monthly contractions.
Global fish oil output also contracted, with April production shrinking by 19 per cent year on year and cumulative volumes falling by 14 per cent. While Spain recorded a 36 per cent surge in cumulative fish oil production and Chile remained relatively flat, overall declines were driven by lower output in Peru, the North Atlantic, and African countries.
These figures are compiled from statistics provided by IFFO members across major producing regions including Chile, Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Iceland, the Ivory Coast, Mauritius, Norway, South Africa, Spain, the UK, and the US.
The participating members represent approximately 40 per cent of total global fishmeal production and 50 per cent of global fish oil output.