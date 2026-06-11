Peruvian authorities extend fishing ban indefinitely due to El Nino

Under ongoing coastal El Niño conditions, Peruvian authorities have extended a fishing ban spanning from the northern limit of the maritime domain of Peru to 16°00′S.

The suspension, which was previously scheduled to end on June 10, does not currently have a set termination date.

The Vice-Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture explained that the restriction could be lifted fully, partially, or gradually based on updated scientific assessments from IMARPE.

Repeated suspensions have been triggered by concerns over warm ocean waters and a high proportion of juvenile fish, which suggest the biomass remains present but widely dispersed.