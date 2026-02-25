Peru updates giant squid catch limit for artisanal fishing

Peru’s Ministry of Production modified the maximum allowable catch limit for giant squid through a ministerial resolution published on February 13. This regulation extends the extraction period until April 30 and sets an initial catch limit of 179,188 tons for the resource.

This update amends a previous resolution that had originally established limits only for the first two months of 2026. The ministry noted the new quota applies exclusively to artisanal fishing vessels holding valid permits.

The Peruvian Marine Institute (IMARPE) provided scientific data indicating a suitable scenario for fishery development throughout the year. The ministry stated this evidence served as the basis for the regulatory modification.