Peru to resume jumbo squid fishing following scientific assessment

The Peruvian Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) has announced the resumption of jumbo squid fishing activities commencing November 21, 2025. The decision follows the preliminary results of Operation Giant Squid IV conducted in the north-central region of the country.
Vice Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Jesús Barrientos, confirmed the reactivation during a meeting with artisanal fishing associations in San José de Lambayeque.
The move is underpinned by scientific evidence provided by the Peruvian Marine Research Institute (IMARPE), which included data gathered during a recent research cruise by the vessel BIC Humboldt.
Barrientos highlighted the natural recovery of the resource following a crisis last year where harvest levels dropped to 180,000 tons. In contrast, the country has harvested more than 620,000 tons so far this year.
“Jumbo squid provides direct employment to 40,000 fishermen and indirect employment to more than 300,000 people. That is why we acted responsibly,” Barrientos stated. “Thanks to scientific information and the commitment of the fishermen, we restarted fishing activity on November 21 with a provisional quota based on solid technical support.”
The Vice Minister emphasised that the restart involves a provisional quota and reiterated the importance of compliance with maritime authority regulations and proper fishing gear usage to ensure sustainability and define the management plan for 2026.