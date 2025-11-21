Peru to resume jumbo squid fishing following scientific assessment

The Peruvian Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) has announced the resumption of jumbo squid fishing activities commencing November 21, 2025. The decision follows the preliminary results of Operation Giant Squid IV conducted in the north-central region of the country.

Vice Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Jesús Barrientos, confirmed the reactivation during a meeting with artisanal fishing associations in San José de Lambayeque.