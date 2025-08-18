Peru to resume giant squid fishery on August 25

Peru’s Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) has announced that the fishing season for giant squid (Dosidicus gigas) will resume on August 25. The announcement was made at a meeting with artisanal fishermen in Ilo, following a technical ban that began on June 30.

The decision to reopen the fishery is based on the results of a scientific and monitoring campaign conducted by the Peruvian Marine Institute (IMARPE). The campaign evaluates the availability and other biological indicators of the squid population to ensure its sustainable use.