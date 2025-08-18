Peru to resume giant squid fishery on August 25
Peru’s Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) has announced that the fishing season for giant squid (Dosidicus gigas) will resume on August 25. The announcement was made at a meeting with artisanal fishermen in Ilo, following a technical ban that began on June 30.
The decision to reopen the fishery is based on the results of a scientific and monitoring campaign conducted by the Peruvian Marine Institute (IMARPE). The campaign evaluates the availability and other biological indicators of the squid population to ensure its sustainable use.
Jesús Barrientos, the Vice Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, stated that the return to the sea will be done “responsibly” to prevent scenarios that could jeopardize the availability of the resource in 2026. He added that the measures taken are based on scientific evidence and a management approach that balances productivity and conservation.
IMARPE reported that once the final data from the campaign is processed, a final additional quota will be determined for artisanal fishermen for this new phase of the season. The ministry also noted that it is currently inappropriate to establish a differentiated quota for the southern zone until Peru can assert its own scientific position on the stock.