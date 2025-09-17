Peru to advance second squid season after first phase closes early

The Peruvian Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) has ordered the suspension of the first stage of the giant squid fishery after the catch limit was reached, and has subsequently announced it will bring forward the start of the second stage to ensure the continuity of the artisanal fishing activity.

The first of two stages for the remainder of the year began on August 25 but was suspended effective September 10, after monitoring showed the fleet was projected to reach its assigned quota of 39,594 tonnes.