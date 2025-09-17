Peru to advance second squid season after first phase closes early
The Peruvian Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) has ordered the suspension of the first stage of the giant squid fishery after the catch limit was reached, and has subsequently announced it will bring forward the start of the second stage to ensure the continuity of the artisanal fishing activity.
The first of two stages for the remainder of the year began on August 25 but was suspended effective September 10, after monitoring showed the fleet was projected to reach its assigned quota of 39,594 tonnes.
The Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Jesús Barrientos, stated that reaching the quota before the deadline, "confirms the fishing power of our artisanal squid fleet".
Following the early closure, the ministry announced that it will advance the second phase of the season, which was originally scheduled to run from November 1 to December 31. This will authorise the harvest of the remaining 42,432 tonnes of the expanded annual quota.
"Thanks to the scientific recommendation of IMARPE, in the coming days we will officially advance this second phase...in order to ensure the continuity of the artisanal giant squid fishing activity with full respect for sustainability," said Barrientos.
PRODUCE said the new phase will be governed by a new package of provisions to ensure "orderly and sustainable" fishing. The ministry also announced the establishment of a national technical roundtable to address the challenges of the squid fishery and will strengthen oversight with cameras at landing sites and the use of drones.