Peru sets 2025 second season set anchovy quota at 1.63m tons

The Peruvian Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) has established a total allowable catch (TAC) limit of 1.63 million tons for the second fishing season of 2025 for anchovy (Engraulis ringens) and white anchovy (Anchoa nasus) in the north-central zone of the country's coast.

The measure, formalised through Ministerial Resolution No. 00368-2025-PRODUCE, is based on scientific reports issued by the Peruvian Marine Institute (IMARPE). These reports confirmed that current oceanographic and biological conditions allow for the sustainable use of the resource.