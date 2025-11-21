Peru sets 2025 second season set anchovy quota at 1.63m tons

The Peruvian Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) has established a total allowable catch (TAC) limit of 1.63 million tons for the second fishing season of 2025 for anchovy (Engraulis ringens) and white anchovy (Anchoa nasus) in the north-central zone of the country's coast.
The measure, formalised through Ministerial Resolution No. 00368-2025-PRODUCE, is based on scientific reports issued by the Peruvian Marine Institute (IMARPE). These reports confirmed that current oceanographic and biological conditions allow for the sustainable use of the resource.
Minister of Production César Quispe Luján explained that the final quota was determined following a technical evaluation process. “At the beginning of November, we established a provisional quota of 500,000 tons to begin the fishing season, while IMARPE completed its studies verifying the state of the resource. Today, based on that scientific evidence, PRODUCE has set the final quota at 1,630,000 tons,” he stated.
Prior to the decision, IMARPE conducted Operation “Eureka LXXVII” between November 4 and 6. The operation involved vessels equipped to collect oceanographic and biological data from Talara to the southern tip of the Peruvian coast, confirming neutral environmental conditions and the current distribution of the resource.