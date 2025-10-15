Peru authorises artisanal squid fishing operations under new scheme

The Peruvian Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) has approved new management measures that will allow for the continuation of artisanal fishing for giant squid, under criteria of "sustainability" and scientific support.
The provisions were adopted based on evidence from the Peruvian Marine Institute (IMARPE) and ongoing dialogue with artisanal fishing organisations.
As part of the new measures, PRODUCE has initially authorised up to two fishing operations during the month of October, with the last departure date being October 19, 2025.
This provision is intended to allow for the continuity of work for thousands of fishing families while gathering important scientific information on the resource's population. During these operations, fishermen must deliver three ungutted squid specimens to IMARPE representatives and provide facilities for the boarding of scientific observers.
Furthermore, "Operation Giant Squid IV" must be carried out during the second week of November, with the participation of artisanal vessels. Fishermen will also be able to participate in a scientific cruise aboard the research vessel Humboldt.
The ministry stated these activities will allow for the updating of biological and fishery information on the resource and will serve as a basis for defining management actions through the end of the year and into 2026.
PRODUCE also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the reproductive period of the resource, which will run from October 26 to November 25, though the duration of the closure may be adjusted based on the results of "Operation Giant Squid IV".