Peru authorises artisanal squid fishing operations under new scheme

Furthermore, "Operation Giant Squid IV" must be carried out during the second week of November, with the participation of artisanal vessels. Fishermen will also be able to participate in a scientific cruise aboard the research vessel Humboldt.

The ministry stated these activities will allow for the updating of biological and fishery information on the resource and will serve as a basis for defining management actions through the end of the year and into 2026.

PRODUCE also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the reproductive period of the resource, which will run from October 26 to November 25, though the duration of the closure may be adjusted based on the results of "Operation Giant Squid IV".