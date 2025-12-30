Peru authorises anchovy quota for 2026 southern fishing season

Peru’s Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) has authorised the start of the first 2026 fishing season for anchovy and white anchovy in the southern zone. According to the ministry, the total allowable catch is set at 251,000 tonnes.
This decision follows technical reports from the Peruvian Marine Research Institute (IMARPE) that demonstrate a healthy biomass.
The season will run from January 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026, or until the catch limit is reached. The maritime area involved is located between 16°00' south latitude and the southernmost point of Peru’s maritime domain.
Vice Minister Jesús Barrientos affirmed that the authorisation provides predictability while ensuring resource sustainability.
Only vessels with a valid fishing permit and assigned catch limits may participate in the campaign.
The regulation requires the use of purse seine nets and the continuous operation of the SISESAT satellite tracking system. Operations must also stay clear of areas reserved for artisanal and small-scale fishing.
The ministry said processing plants must have an operating licence and follow the national surveillance and control programme and that the receipt of resources from unauthorised or artisanal vessels is prohibited.
PRODUCE noted these measures are intended to guarantee the sustainable use of hydrobiological resources and the development of the sector.