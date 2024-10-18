Pelagic fishers' group calls on coastal states to collaborate on stock management

NAPA, a global coalition of over 50 retailers and supply chain businesses, launched its FIPs in 2021. The aim is to drive consensus between fishery managers on some of the most important fisheries in the North East Atlantic, such as mackerel, blue whiting, and Atlanto-Scandian herring.

Originally concluding in 2024, the projects have now been extended to 2026, offering what NAPA says is a final opportunity for coastal states to secure equitable sharing agreements to halt fishing above scientific guidelines and ensure long-term environmental and business security.