Pelagic Advisory Council cites concerns about sharing status for Northeast Atlantic mackerel stock

Netherlands-based non-profit he Pelagic Advisory Council (PelAC) has expressed support for the European Commission's commitment and efforts to establish a rational sharing agreement between all involved coastal states for the Northeast Atlantic mackerel stock. However, the council said in a statement that it feels compelled to share its concerns following the partial agreement reached between the UK, Norway, and the Faroe Islands on the sharing of Northeast Atlantic mackerel fishing opportunities.
In a letter addressed to Charlina Vitcheva, Director General of the European Commission's Maritime Affairs and Fisheries earlier this month, PelAC Chairman Sean O'Donoghue said the council has serious concerns regarding the persistent risk of parties setting excessive unilateral quotas, which would lead to another year of catches exceeding the total allowable catch (TAC) established in line with scientific advice for 2024.
Mr O'Donoghue said it PelAC reiterates its deep concerns regarding the consequences of other parties maintaining these repeated "irresponsible" decisions, that run contrary to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and particularly the 1995 Straddling Stocks Agreement. He added that it should be established whether this can be qualified as illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Mr O'Donoghue said that this agreement, rather than resolving the issue, rewards the setting of excessive, inflated unilateral quotas by some parties in recent years and legitimises continuous overfishing based on these inflated quotas, which deviate significantly from the shares applicable under the last sharing arrangement. He remarked it is now clear that in the absence of a comprehensive agreement between all coastal states, the trend of setting excessive, inflated quotas will persist, adversely impacting fishing opportunities and jeopardising the future sustainability of the stock.
PelAC therefore urges all coastal states to continue negotiations on a comprehensive sharing arrangement that reflects genuine and sustainable track records and interests. The council also calls on the European Commission and the Council of the EU "to act decisively against this irresponsible behaviour" by utilising the market powers and other instruments at its disposal.