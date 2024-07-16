Pelagic Advisory Council cites concerns about sharing status for Northeast Atlantic mackerel stock

Netherlands-based non-profit he Pelagic Advisory Council (PelAC) has expressed support for the European Commission's commitment and efforts to establish a rational sharing agreement between all involved coastal states for the Northeast Atlantic mackerel stock. However, the council said in a statement that it feels compelled to share its concerns following the partial agreement reached between the UK, Norway, and the Faroe Islands on the sharing of Northeast Atlantic mackerel fishing opportunities.

In a letter addressed to Charlina Vitcheva, Director General of the European Commission's Maritime Affairs and Fisheries earlier this month, PelAC Chairman Sean O'Donoghue said the council has serious concerns regarding the persistent risk of parties setting excessive unilateral quotas, which would lead to another year of catches exceeding the total allowable catch (TAC) established in line with scientific advice for 2024.