Pacific tuna stocks remain healthy, but challenges loom

The Director-General of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA), Noan David Pakop, has outlined the region’s achievements in fisheries cooperation while calling for continued vigilance against ongoing challenges.
Speaking at the 54th Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting in Honiara, he highlighted the strategic importance of the region's tuna resources.
Pakop noted that the Pacific remains the only region in the world where all four major tuna stocks—skipjack, yellowfin, bigeye, and albacore—are biologically healthy.
He pointed to strong results in tackling illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with estimated losses from these activities reduced from $152 million in 2016 to $43 million in 2021.
He also reported significant economic and social progress, with member fleets now capturing 61 per cent of the catch value within Pacific waters, up from 38 per cent a decade ago.
Regional tuna processing has nearly doubled since 2015, and more than 26,000 Pacific Islanders are now employed in the industry, a 19 per cent increase over the same period.
While celebrating the progress, the director-general also reminded leaders of pressing challenges, including shifting tuna distribution and continuing IUU fishing activities.
He urged leaders to extend surveillance frameworks to the high seas and to strengthen investment in technology, data sharing, and coordinated enforcement.