Pacific nations conclude major illegal fishing surveillance operation

During the operation, a total of 100 boardings were conducted, including 53 in port and 47 at sea. An additional 100 vessel sightings were recorded, and twelve vessels of interest were identified for further investigation.

Several high seas transhipments were also detected and are now being investigated to determine compliance with notification requirements. FFA Director-General Noan David Pakop stated that while the majority of fishing vessels monitored were found to be compliant, the success of the operation lies in its deterrence effect.

The operation was supported by regional organisations such as The Pacific Community and commercial partners including Starboard Maritime Intelligence and Hawk Eye 360, who provided data support and analysis.