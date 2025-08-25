Pacific nations conclude major illegal fishing surveillance operation
The Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) has concluded Operation Island Chief 2025, a surveillance and monitoring operation to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing across the Pacific. The operation, which ran from August 4 to 15, involved thirteen FFA member nations and the four QUAD partners: Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and France.
The multinational operation was coordinated through the FFA’s Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Participating nations deployed eight patrol vessels and six aircraft to monitor fishing activity across the region.
During the operation, a total of 100 boardings were conducted, including 53 in port and 47 at sea. An additional 100 vessel sightings were recorded, and twelve vessels of interest were identified for further investigation.
Several high seas transhipments were also detected and are now being investigated to determine compliance with notification requirements. FFA Director-General Noan David Pakop stated that while the majority of fishing vessels monitored were found to be compliant, the success of the operation lies in its deterrence effect.
The operation was supported by regional organisations such as The Pacific Community and commercial partners including Starboard Maritime Intelligence and Hawk Eye 360, who provided data support and analysis.