OPINION | We kill cockroaches; why not sharks?

The culling of animals is far more commonplace than most people realise. In fact, we all do it.

At the start of every summer, virtually every house in Sydney and various towns around Australia goes through the annual ritual of laying baits or calling in professional pest controllers to cull cockroaches before they start emerging from behind skirting boards and scurrying around in pantries.

These are not dangerous animals. But they are, for some reason, creepy. So for our convenience, they must die.